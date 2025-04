El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The El Paso Passport Agency will host "Passport Day" on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 7:30 AM to 1 PM. According to Santiago Burciaga, the passport agency's director, this event is for the local and surrounding communities and will accept first-time, renewal, and child passport applications. No appointments are needed.

The agency is located at 303 N. Oregon St. in downtown El Paso.