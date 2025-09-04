ABC-7 at 4: Coats for Kids to offer warm coats to children this winter through donations
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The Coats for Kids program in Las Cruces has helped keep local children warm through the support of our community. This year, they will not be accepting gently used coats. Instead, they're focusing on monetary donations. A gift of just $20 buys a brand-new coat for a local child—warmth that can change a winter.
Contributions can be made payable to:
Las Cruces Coats for Kids c/o Love Las Cruces 101 Perkins St., Suite 2. Las Cruces, NM 88005
LoveLasCruces Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/share/1AUyWi4ZgY/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Love Las Cruces Instagram: @lovelascrucesorg
Coats for Kids Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/share/1LjLbiRSce/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Coats for Kids Instagram: @lascrucescoatsforkids