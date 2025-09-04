Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: Coats for Kids to offer warm coats to children this winter through donations

Published 9:43 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The Coats for Kids program in Las Cruces has helped keep local children warm through the support of our community. This year, they will not be accepting gently used coats. Instead, they're focusing on monetary donations. A gift of just $20 buys a brand-new coat for a local child—warmth that can change a winter.

Contributions can be made payable to:

Las Cruces Coats for Kids c/o Love Las Cruces 101 Perkins St., Suite 2. Las Cruces, NM 88005

LoveLasCruces Facebook: 

https://www.facebook.com/share/1AUyWi4ZgY/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Love Las Cruces Instagram: @lovelascrucesorg

Coats for Kids Facebook: 

https://www.facebook.com/share/1LjLbiRSce/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Coats for Kids Instagram: @lascrucescoatsforkids

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

