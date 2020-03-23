Number of virus cases at Fort Bliss increases to 4

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas -- A fourth member of an Army reserve unit assigned to Fort Bliss has tested positive for the coronavirus, military officials said Monday.

The four cases involve the 77th Human Resources Company out of New York City, which had recently reported for training on Fort Bliss.

The other members of that unit are under quarantine on the Army post, officials have said.

The four infections are the only known cases of the coronavirus at Fort Bliss.

Including those four military cases, that brings the total number of virus cases in El Paso County to ten.

Along with the notification of a fourth case, Fort Bliss officials also sought to provide a detailed Q&A for the public on the actions being taken on the post to minimize the virus outbreak. They posted the below item to social media on Monday.