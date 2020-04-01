Fort Bliss raises risk level to ‘HP Con Delta’ citing severe threat posed by coronavirus

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Fort Bliss on Wednesday evening upgraded the risk level condition it is operating under amid the on-going threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Military officials have now gone to "HP Con Delta," a risk level that indicates the virus poses a severe threat, with rapid community spread and widespread cases.

The last known number of confirmed cases at Fort Bliss stands at seven - but as ABC-7 previously reported, the Pentagon has ordered all military installations to stop reporting virus cases to the public out of national security concerns.



William Beaumont Army Medical Center said Wednesday that commanders would still be proving information to El Paso city and county governments.

In a statement to ABC-7, a spokeswoman for the Army hospital at Fort Bliss said, "base commanders are instructed to continue to work with local community health officials to share information on base community cases."

That means information about the numbers of those testing positive is still reportedly being given to health leaders, but not being given to the public.

For "HP Con Delta," Fort Bliss officials provided the below outline of the impacts on the post and the restrictions being put into place.