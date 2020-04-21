70-year-old veteran is 1st virus death reported at Beaumont Army Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas -- A 70-year-old military veteran is the first death stemming from the coronavirus to be reported at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center.
The El Paso VA Health Care System announced the death on Tuesday afternoon.
A statement from the VA said the man had suffered from underlying health conditions before testing positive recently for the virus; he died late Monday night.
No further details were released by VA officials.
