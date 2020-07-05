El Pasoans join outcry seeking justice for Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- While many El Pasons were out grilling hot dogs and burgers in observance of the July 4th holiday, others took to Grandview Park demanding justice for Vanessa Guillen.

The group made up of roughly 50 held the protest for the slain Army specialist who went missing on April 23rd in the parking lot of her barracks at Texas' Fort Hood and is now presumed dead.

Members of the protests held signs asking for justice for Guillen, and demanding answers from military officials.

Organizers told ABC-7 they wanted the community to come together in honor of Guillen and her family. Many participants said they wanted their voices to be heard as the criminal investigation into Guillen's disappearance and her apparent murder continue.