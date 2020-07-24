Fort Bliss soldiers now required to wear masks in most all situations

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas -- To further help fight the spread of Covid-19, all soldiers at Fort Bliss are now under orders to wear face masks while in uniform, regardless of their ability to socially distance themselves from others.

The new order from the commanding general for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Maj. Gen. Patrick Matlock, also requires soldiers to wear masks inside buildings and outdoors.

Soldiers are also being asked to wear a mask even when wearing civilian attire.

The new order was announced in a social media post late Thursday night.(see at bottom of this article.)

The exceptions are when a soldier is at his or her personal residence or personal barracks room and when they are doing personal training.

Once soldiers are done doing personal training, they are required to immediately put a mask on.

The requirement will remain in place until further notice.

The social media post also urged Fort Bliss family members and members of the El Paso community to also wear masks while out in public to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.