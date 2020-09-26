Rewards offered by family, military to find missing Ft. Bliss soldier

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- The family of a missing Ft. Bliss soldier, Pvt. Richard Halliday, rallied outside the base for several hours Saturday hoping to spread awareness to find the missing 21-year-old.

The family made their way from Sarasota, Florida to El Paso for the first time since Halliday was listed AWOL on July 23.

“We did a lot from Florida but then we thought it would be time to come and make the public more aware and work with the Army closer," Robert Halliday, Richard's father, said.

Richard Halliday

Saturday afternoon, the family and other members of the community met in front of Buffalo Solider Gate near Airport Road holding signs, passing out flyers, and chanting "Find Richard Halliday."

Halliday's family is offering a nearly $12,000 reward for any information that leads to his whereabouts. The Army announcing Saturday they will also be offering a reward of $25,000.

“We got to answer some of there questions and they actually providing us with some information that was very helpful," said. Brig. Gen. David Stewart, commander of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command. "What we’re into right now is making sure that we have awareness not just here in the El Paso community but also across the border.”

The Halliday family will be in El Paso for several days to search for Pvt. Halliday. They plan on rallying in front the Cassidy Gate at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on the families search efforts, click here.

The family is also hoping to raise more money to offer as a reward. To donate, click here.