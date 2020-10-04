Drive-through carnival honors Borderland military families during pandemic

Military

EL PASO, Texas - The United Service Organizations celebrated military families safely with a drive-through carnival on Saturday.

The event allowed them "to relax and come out and spend time together in the car and have fun," said Yolanda Castillo, the director of the USO El Paso.

'Warrior Autumn' is comprised of six weeks of events to strengthen and help military families connect.

"Something that is family friendly and still keeping in what the USO does, which is to strengthen them and to demonstrate gratitude on behalf of the American people," Castillo said.

In addition to the carnival, there were live performances from the Fort Bliss Army Band as well as appearances from princesses and superheroes.