Fort Bliss follows El Paso County’s lead, orders halt to non-essential services due to virus concerns

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas -- U.S. Army officials at Fort Bliss on Thursday night announced that only essential services would be allowed to remain in operation due the severe Covid-19 outbreak plaquing the Borderland.

The word from Fort Bliss came just hours after El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego ordered the shutdown of all non-essential businesses throughout the county, saying local hospitals had been "overwhelmed."

"Unfortunately, Covid infection rates in the El Paso area continue to increase. To protect the force and to remain in alignment with our city partners, I have directed additional measures for the Fort Bliss Community," wrote Maj. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the commander of the Army post.

The Fort Bliss order triggers the closure of most retail stores along with the golf course, bowling alley, parks and tennis courts on the post. Further details can be found in the social media message below.