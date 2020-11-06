Military deploys 60 medical personnel to El Paso’s overflowing hospitals to help combat virus

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- The U.S. Department of Defense is deploying 60 medical personnel from the U.S. Air Force to El Paso facilities as hospitalizations rose to record levels yet again due to a huge ongoing spike in coronavirus infections.

Word of the deployment came Friday morning from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

He said teams of 20 medical providers each would be assigned to three hospitals: The University Medical Center of El Paso, the Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus, and the Las Palmas Del Sol Medical Center.

"I thank the Department of Defense for providing these resources to the El Paso community and for working alongside the Lone Star State to mitigate this virus," Abbott said in a statement.

The announcement came after El Paso health officials indicated earlier Friday that Covid-19 hospitalizations had reached an all time-high of 1,049 patients, with 311 of those occupying intensive care units.