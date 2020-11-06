18 virus deaths announced in El Paso along with 1,300 new cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The death toll in El Paso County now stands at 657 after the health department reported 18 new coronavirus-related deaths Friday morning.

It marks the second day in a row that El Paso has seen a double-digit increase in deaths.

The health department identified the victims as:

1 male in his 20s

1 female in her 40s

1 male in his 50s

3 males in their 60s

3 males in their 70s

2 females in their 70s

3 males in their 80s

2 females in their 80s

2 males in their 90s

Health officials said they all had underlying health conditions.

Health officials also announced 1,300 new cases. It leaves El Paso with 23,702 known active cases, which is a new record.

Hospitalizations also reached a record-high of 1,049, with 311 patients in the ICU.

