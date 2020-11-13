El Paso VA, William Beaumont teaming up on mobile ICU to battle Covid

Military

EL PASO, Texas – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is teaming up with William Beaumont Army Medical Center to open a 16-bed mobile intensive care unit on the campus of the Army hospital and the El Paso VA in central El Paso.

The VA has transported the mobile ICU from Florida to El Paso to be used by the VA and William Beaumont to help meet the spike in coronavirus cases in the area.

The El Paso VA is helping with the set-up and deployment of the mobile ICU as an extension of its inpatient capabilities, according to a news release.

No time table was given on when the mobile ICU would be ready to go, but the VA did announce a media availability for Monday in conjunction with the announcement.