Fort Bliss extends public health emergency order by another 30 days

EL PASO, Texas – Fort Bliss has extended its public health emergency order by another 30 days.

Fort Bliss issued its last public health order on Nov. 6 in response to rising Covid-19 cases in El Paso and surrounding communities.

Existing restrictions and health protection measures will remain in place, the installation announced.

Restrictions include: a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.; wearing masks in uniform and at on post facilities; limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people; and no dine-in service at restaurants.

Post officials also said that since the Nov. 6 declaration, William Beaumont Army Medical Center “has relieved the strain on El Paso resources” by receiving the transfer of more than 100 military eligible beneficiary patients from local hospitals.

A mobile intensive care unit established by the Veterans Administration also remains at Beaumont providing additional surge capacity if needed.

The installation's commanding general, Maj. Gen. Sean B. Bernabe, has the authority to declare a public health emergency in 30-day periods.