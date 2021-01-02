Fort Bliss investigating after young woman soldier found dead in her barracks on post

Military

EL PASO, Texas – A young Fort Bliss soldier was found dead in her barracks on New Year’s Eve and the U.S. Army was investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, officials said Saturday,

Pfc. Asia M. Graham, 19, of Cherryville, North Carolina, was found unresponsive in her barracks room and was later pronounced dead by Fort Bliss emergency personnel.

Graham was a human resources specialist assigned to the 1-501st Attack Battalion, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade.

Fort Bliss was her first duty station after graduating from basic training and advanced individual training.

“The Iron Eagle team is deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and teammate,” Col. Geoffrey Whittenberg, commander of the Combat Aviation Brigade.

“Pfc. Graham was a valued member of the Iron Eagle team and did an outstanding job for this battalion,” he continued.

“We lost a skilled human resources specialist who wanted nothing more than to serve her country and her battle buddies,” Whittenberg added.

Her awards included the National Defense Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; and the Army Service Ribbon.