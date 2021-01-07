Fort Bliss soldier found dead while on holiday leave near San Antonio

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas – A Fort Bliss soldier was found dead while on holiday leave near San Antonio, officials said Thursday.

Pfc. Nylyn O. Eady, 19, was found dead by emergency personnel in the city of Converse earlier this week. Converse is about 15 miles northeast from San Antonio.

Authorities in the city of Converse are leading the investigation, Fort Bliss officials said.

He is the second Fort Bliss soldier to be found dead in recent days.

Eady, from Odenton, Maryland, was an intelligence analyst who joined the Army in July 2019.

Fort Bliss was his first duty station. He arrived at the post in April 2020 after completion of basic training and advanced individual training.

He was assigned to the 16th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.

“The Ready First family mourns the loss of our friend, teammate and fellow soldier, Pfc. Eady. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” said Col. Stephen A. Fairless, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade.

“Pfc. Nylyn Eady made a lasting, positive impact on the entire 16th Engineer Battalion and his loss is felt across our brigade,” Fairless said. “He served his nation with dignity and respect. We will honor is service and his memory."

Eady’s awards and decorations included: National Defense Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; and the Army Service Ribbon.