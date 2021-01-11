Army criminal investigators probe discovery of skeletal remains on Fort Bliss property in New Mexico

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas -- The Army's Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the discovery of human remains, believed to more than a year old, on Fort Bliss property over the weekend.

Officials in a statement on Monday said the "human skeletal partial remains were found on the Fort Bliss’ McGregor Range Complex during the early morning hours" of Sunday.

"The skeletal remains were found in the training area" off New Mexico Highway 506, about three miles from the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint, the statement indicated.

The remains were sent to the Armed Forces Medical Examiner at Dover Air

Force Base in Delaware to determine a cause of death.

Although there is one active missing persons case at Fort Bliss, investigators said they don't believe the remains are of that individual.

Officials also said they don't believe there is any danger to the Borderland community.