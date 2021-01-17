Fort Bliss investigating Army sergeant’s death; it’s the 2nd on-post soldier death in recent weeks

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas — U.S. Army leaders at Fort Bliss said Sunday they were investigating the death of a non-commissioned officer, the second soldier to die unexpectedly on the post in recent weeks.

Staff Sgt. John D.S. Bailey, 27, was pronounced dead by emergency services personnel on Thursday in his on-post residence, the Army said in Sunday's statement.

"The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation," the statement added.

His death follows that of Pfc. Asia Graham, who was found dead in her barracks room on New Year's Eve while charges were pending against another soldier accused of sexually assaulting her.

Army investigators haven't revealed the cause of Graham's death, but have maintained there was no foul play involving the North Carolina native who was a human resource specialist assigned to her first duty post at Bliss.

As for Bailey, officials said he was an infantryman who joined the Army in January 2013 from from his native Hawaii. He arrived at Fort Bliss, which was his third duty station in March 2019, and served as the fire direction chief for his company at the time of his death.

“We are deeply saddened about the loss of such a bright and talented NCO,” said Capt. Kristopher Italiano, Headquarters Company Commander for the 4th Battalion, 70th Armored Regiment to which Bailey was assigned.

“Staff Sgt. Bailey was above all else, a genuine and incredibly caring person. He was a member of our Family. His kindness and compassion toward his fellow Soldiers extended well beyond the scope of his daily duties as a mortar platoon sergeant,” said Ialiano.

Bailey’s awards and decorations include four Army Achievement Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global

War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon.