2 Fort Bliss soldiers among El Paso’s weekend traffic deaths

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas -- U.S. Army officials on Monday confirmed the weekend traffic deaths of two Fort Bliss soldiers in separate incidents on the streets of far east El Paso.

The first fatality involved a non-commissioned officer assigned to the 1st Armored Division's Artillery Brigade who died in a Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash.

That crash that claimed the life of Sgt. 1st Class Dejaun K. Frazier, 43, a Florida native, happened at the intersection of Ralph Seitsinger Drive and Tim Floyd around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Then, early Sunday morning, a soldier assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Armored Division, died at a hospital after being struck by a car.

Spec. Kenmaj D. Graham, 21, a Kansas native, was on foot near the intersection of Zaragoza Road and Pebble Hills Boulevard when he was hit before 2 a.m.

Police said he was rushed from the scene to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, which he later died from.

El Paso police investigators have yet to provide details on exactly what led up to either of those traffic fatalities.

Fort Bliss officials said they were saddened and mourning the loss of the two men, each of whom were recipients of Army Commendation and Achievement medals - among other honors.