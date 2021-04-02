Fort Bliss blacklists some El Paso businesses, declares them off-limits for soldiers

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- Fort Bliss says it is now taking steps to keep their soldiers safe. As part of Operation Ironclad, military officials tell ABC-7 they have developed a list of El Paso businesses that have been blacklisted.

“Either incidents where our folks have been injured or just high-call areas during those midnight hours, young drinking, any kind of activity in darkness - it all adds up together for an unsafe environment,” Lt. Col. Allie Payne said.

To date Ft. Bliss has eight businesses that are off limits to their personnel, one of them is on Cincinnati Avenue. The lone bar on Cincinnati Avenue blacklisted by the military is 'Rockin' Cigar Bar and Grill'. The other businesses are Dreams Cabaret, Jaguars, Back Nine, Cool Arrows, Herb N Legends, Best Food Mart, Bo-De-Gas Graff Head Shop.

The decision to blacklist a business is handled by the Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board, in cooperation with local law enforcement. This group meets quarterly and updates their list as needed.