Army asks for public’s help to find Fort Bliss sergeant gone missing

FORT BLISS, Texas — Fort Bliss officials put out a public call Wednesday evening for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old U.S. Army sergeant who went missing earlier this week.

Sgt. Daniel A. Soto de Jesus of the 1st Armored Division failed to report for duty on Tuesday morning, officials said, after having last been seen at his Battalion area about 24 hours prior.

An Army spokesperson indicated a car registered to Soto de Jesus was spotted traveling along I-25 north of Las Cruces on Monday afternoon, but it was unknown whether he was driving the grey 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plates KXG7848.

In addition, officials said repeated efforts to make cell phone contact and searches of known hangouts have been unsuccessful in locating the missing soldier.

A local law enforcement advisory has been issued for Soto de Jesus and his family has been notified of his disappearance, the Army said.

The missing soldier was described by the military as being of Puerto Rican descent, standing 5’8” tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds; he has dark hair and brown eyes.

Officials sought the public's help "to quickly find him and bring him home safely,” asking that anyone who spots Soto de Jesus to call Military Police at 915-744-1237 or the Army's Criminal Investigation Division at 915-300-7866.