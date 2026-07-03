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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot temps & 4th of July rain chances

KVIA
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Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will once again trend within the triple digits. With the heat we are tracking light rain chances and some gusty outflow winds.

We woke to temperatures in the upper 70s. By lunch El Paso is expected to reach a high of 102, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 101.

Your forecast will stay similar over the next few days. Expect temperatures to stay within triple digit territory and rain chances to remain at least at 10%.

Areas that experience storms could encounter some strong gusty outflow winds associated with them.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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