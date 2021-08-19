Car fleeing Border Patrol tries to crash through main gate at Holloman AFB
ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- The main gate at Holloman Air Force Base has been closed until further notice, officials said Thursday, after a gate crashing attempt by a car being chased by U.S. Border Patrol agents.
In a statement posted to social media, base officials said "multiple suspects crashed their vehicle while attempting to force their way through the gate" on Wednesday night.
A Border Patrol spokesman told ABC-7 that "agents assigned to the Alamogordo Border Patrol Station were involved in a vehicle accident after a suspicious vehicle fled and tried to enter the Holloman Air Force Base."
Base officials indicated they were able to keep the gate-crashers for gaining entry.
“The capabilities of our personal and resources ensured that there is no further threat to the safety and security of Team Holloman,” the base statement said.
Traffic has been re-routed from the main gate to the West Gate and La Luz Gate.
No further details were provided by either the military or border agents.
Probably thought it was Area 51. Beef up security.
According to another local news outlet, they were illegal aliens being chased by Border Patrol. I was stationed at a NATO airfield in Sicily in the 60’s. Had to go to Wheelus AFB in Libya one time. A gate guard told me Libyans would try to run the gate 3-4 times a year and would be shot dead. Might try that here! I suspect it would put a stop to some of this cr*p!
Moore intelligent solutions coming from the minority trumpites.
Biden was condemned by Parliament because of his malfeasance in the Afghanistan crisis. So what does Biden do? Avoid all questions, not return calls to world leaders and take a long weekend in Delaware. I’d take strong leadership and a few mean tweets from Trump over the overwhelming weakness of Biden. Biden is priming us for another 9/11 type attack.
Biden should be impeached IMMEDIATELY. He is not fit for office.