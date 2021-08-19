Car fleeing Border Patrol tries to crash through main gate at Holloman AFB

Military

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- The main gate at Holloman Air Force Base has been closed until further notice, officials said Thursday, after a gate crashing attempt by a car being chased by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

In a statement posted to social media, base officials said "multiple suspects crashed their vehicle while attempting to force their way through the gate" on Wednesday night.

A Border Patrol spokesman told ABC-7 that "agents assigned to the Alamogordo Border Patrol Station were involved in a vehicle accident after a suspicious vehicle fled and tried to enter the Holloman Air Force Base."

Base officials indicated they were able to keep the gate-crashers for gaining entry.

“The capabilities of our personal and resources ensured that there is no further threat to the safety and security of Team Holloman,” the base statement said.

Traffic has been re-routed from the main gate to the West Gate and La Luz Gate.

No further details were provided by either the military or border agents.