El Paso organizations help Afghan refugees at Fort Bliss, donations sought

EL PASO, Texas-- Different organizations in El Paso are coming together to provide services and help gather donations for Afghan refugees.

Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services is one of the organizations helping with providing legal service for the refugees being housed at Fort Bliss.

The organization is setting up “Know your rights” presentations for the Afghan evacuees, in order for them to understand what is currently going and what next steps they should be taking once they leave Fort Bliss in order to make sure they remain in the U.S. in lawful status.

“Until the last group of evacuees leave the facility, we will continue to do what we can to help ease their transition,'' said Melissa Lopez, executive director of Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services (DMRS).

Other organizations like Justice for Our Neighbors (JFON) along with local churches such as St. Mark's United Methodist Church and Trinity-First United Methodist are also coming together to lend a helping hand.

They are partnering with Armed Forces YMCA to serve as a drop off site for the donations.