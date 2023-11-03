Skip to Content
Military

U.S. Air Force Airmen of Note to perform in El Paso and Las Cruces

By
Updated
today at 9:30 AM
Published 9:12 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-The U.S. Air Force Airmen of Note will be performing free concerts in Las Cruces, Roswell, and Albuquerque, NM, and El Paso, TX in November.

The Airmen of Note is one of six performing ensembles within The United States Air Force Band, the premier musical organization of the U.S. Air Force. The concerts are open to everyone.

For more information and to make reservations for one of the concerts visit the Airmen of Note website.

Article Topic Follows: Military

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content