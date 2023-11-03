U.S. Air Force Airmen of Note to perform in El Paso and Las Cruces

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-The U.S. Air Force Airmen of Note will be performing free concerts in Las Cruces, Roswell, and Albuquerque, NM, and El Paso, TX in November.

The Airmen of Note is one of six performing ensembles within The United States Air Force Band, the premier musical organization of the U.S. Air Force. The concerts are open to everyone.

For more information and to make reservations for one of the concerts visit the Airmen of Note website.