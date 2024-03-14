Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military hosts job fair

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- It can be challenging for someone in the military to leave and search for a job outside the military.

That's why DAV and RecruitMilitary are working together to host a job fair. The job fair is being held to hire military veterans and spouses in the El Paso area. The event is free for military, veterans, spouses, and dependents.

It will occur on Thursday, March 14th, from 11 am to 3 pm at the Centennial Banquet & Conference Center.