Skip to Content
Military

Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military hosts job fair

mgn online
U.S. HUD
mgn online
By
New
Published 11:27 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- It can be challenging for someone in the military to leave and search for a job outside the military.

That's why DAV and RecruitMilitary are working together to host a job fair. The job fair is being held to hire military veterans and spouses in the El Paso area. The event is free for military, veterans, spouses, and dependents.

It will occur on Thursday, March 14th, from 11 am to 3 pm at the Centennial Banquet & Conference Center.

Article Topic Follows: Military

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content