New report shows drop in sexual assault, harassment cases for active duty military members

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Defense (DOD) says that the estimated number of sexual assault and harassment reports made by active duty military members has dropped since 2021.

"This is the first time in nearly 10 years that the Department has seen a decrease in sexual assault prevalence," DOD officials stated Thursday. "The report also shows that a greater share of Service members reported their sexual incidents to a DoD authority, which the Department always encourages."

The new report looked at data from the 2023 Workplace and Gender Relations Survey of Military Members and sexual assault reporting data.

The department says it wants to continue improving the climate and culture of the military in order to further reduce the number of reported sexual assault and harassment cases.

"In 2023, about seven thousand fewer Service members experienced the crime of sexual assault than in 2021," said Dr. Nate Galbreath, the Acting Director of DoD's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office. "Progress like this is achievable when leaders align policy, resourcing, and the will to act collectively in the best interest of our people and our nation. It is imperative that this forward momentum continue."