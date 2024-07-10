Ft. Bliss man sentenced to 8 years for intoxicated assault

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Ft. Bliss man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 8 years in prison today for Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault in connection with a 2023 crash.

Online court records show Terry Randall Kinkade pleaded guilty and was sentenced today.

Courtesy: EPPD

Kinkade was arrested after a crash on October 15, 2023 on Loop 375 at Montana in East El Paso.

Investigators say an initial crash had caused traffic on Loop 375 to slow down. That's when officials say Kinkade's car slammed into 31-year-old Alonso Mario Lopez's car, which then set off a chain reaction that caused crashes with two other cars. Lopez died and his passenger was seriously injured, according to police.

Investigators say speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

Police arrested Kinkade after he was released from the hospital. He sustained injuries in the crash. He made his first court appearance a few days later.