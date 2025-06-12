War Eagles Air Museum receives $1 million gift from founder

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The War Eagles Air Museum in Santa Teresa announced it received a $1 million donation.

The museum was founded by John T. and Betty MacGuire.

Museum Board Chairman Carol Johnson says her mother Betty passed away in February at 101 years old. Betty left $1 million to the museum.

The museum also had a ribbon cutting, revealing a mural honoring the founders.

"She was 20 and he was 23, and instead of having a car, they had a little airplane," Johnson explained. "That's how it started. And my father insisted that she always be the pilot, not just a copilot."

Johnson says the museum hopes to add interactive exhibits using the donation.