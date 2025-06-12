Skip to Content
Military

War Eagles Air Museum receives $1 million gift from founder

KVIA
By
New
Published 4:41 PM

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The War Eagles Air Museum in Santa Teresa announced it received a $1 million donation.

The museum was founded by John T. and Betty MacGuire.

Museum Board Chairman Carol Johnson says her mother Betty passed away in February at 101 years old. Betty left $1 million to the museum.

The museum also had a ribbon cutting, revealing a mural honoring the founders.

"She was 20 and he was 23, and instead of having a car, they had a little airplane," Johnson explained. "That's how it started. And my father insisted that she always be the pilot, not just a copilot."

Johnson says the museum hopes to add interactive exhibits using the donation.

Article Topic Follows: Military

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content