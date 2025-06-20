In-Depth Conversation on the Iran/Israel Conflict with ABC-7’s Marcel Clarke and Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin

On Friday, European leaders met with Iranian diplomats in Geneva in a renewed push for a diplomatic resolution aimed at preventing Iran from advancing its nuclear weapons program.

This high-stakes dialogue comes as tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, who have exchanged strikes for more than a week now, sparking growing concerns over a broader regional conflict.

ABC 7’s Marcel Clarke sat down with Joel Rubin, the Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State under the Obama Administration, to break down the developments overseas—and what they could mean for the United States.

Here is that full conversation.