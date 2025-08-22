Skip to Content
OSHA investigating death of civilian worker on Fort Bliss

Published 10:01 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the death of a civilian who died while working on Fort Bliss.

The 1st Armored Division confirmed to ABC-7 that at noon on July 21, 2025, onsite private and Fort Bliss emergency personnel tried to save the injured worker. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division started investigating afterward.

OSHA says that their investigators have six months to complete their inspection. Officials were unable to provide additional information as the investigation is still ongoing.

Emma Hoggard

