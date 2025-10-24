Pentagon to use $130 million donation from anonymous Trump ‘friend’ to pay military members

By Adam Cancryn, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration plans to funnel a $130 million donation from an anonymous ally of President Donald Trump toward paying military service members during the government shutdown, the Defense Department confirmed on Friday.

“The donation was made on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of Service members’ salaries and benefits,” chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement to CNN, adding that the money was accepted under the department’s “general gift acceptance authority.”

The move marks a striking departure from government procedure for funding the military, which traditionally relies on public funds appropriated by Congress.

Congressional appropriators on both sides of the aisle said Friday that they were seeking more information from the administration about the specifics of the donation, but have yet to receive any explanation. Some Democrats have also raised concerns about its legality.

A spokeswoman for Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate’s defense appropriations subcommittee, said he’s sought information on “how this gift—and-other recent reprogramming—complies with the Anti Deficiency Act.”

The Antideficiency Act forbids federal agencies from using federal funds that exceed what have been allocated to them. Democrats have accused the administration of violating that law multiple times during the shutdown, including in its decision to fire thousands of federal workers.

“The Antideficiency Act is explicit that private donations cannot be used to offset a lapse in appropriations,” said Bill Hoagland, a former Senate GOP budget aide who is currently a senior vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

“I think they could accept it but they could not use it for that purpose because the law is very clear,” Hoagland told CNN.

Trump on Thursday had touted the $130 million donation, which he said came from “a friend of mine” with the aim of covering military shortfalls. He declined to identify the donor, saying “he doesn’t really want the recognition.”

In response to questions about the donor’s identity and whether they have any ties to foreign entities or interests, a White House spokeswoman referred questions to the Pentagon and Treasury. The Pentagon then referred those questions back to the White House. Treasury did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Pentagon referred to the donation as an “anonymous” contribution and also did not respond to questions about whether it planned to brief Congress on the details of its use.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.