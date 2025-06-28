Senate votes to move forward on Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

(CNN) — Senate Republicans took a major step toward delivering President Donald Trump his “big, beautiful bill” on Saturday, though the fate of the bill is still in question as other hurdles remain.

With a key procedural vote cleared, Republican leaders must now satisfy numerous holdouts still demanding changes to the bill. Trump’s multitrillion-dollar bill would lower federal taxes and infuse more money into the Pentagon and border security agencies, while downsizing government safety-net programs including Medicaid.

The timeline is extremely tight: Trump has demanded to sign the bill on the Fourth of July, but the bill must still go back to the House.