Trial begins for Las Cruces man in drive-by shooting that killed 14-year-old girl

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The trial was set to begin Monday afternoon for the Las Cruces man accused of a drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl almost three years ago.

Julio Gutierrez-Barrera will stand trial in connection with the shooting that killed 14-year-old Jocelyn Trujillo in July 2017. At the time of his arrest, he was 20 years old.

His brother, Alonzo Barrera, was also arrested in connection with the 2017 crime. According to the Doña Ana County District Attorney's Office, Alonzo took a plea deal.

"We want, first of all, justice for her," said Amparo Muñoz, Jocelyn's grandmother. "You know, we have her picture at home. Before I came here, I went to see her. Talk to her. I'm hoping she gets justice."

The shooting happened in the early morning hours at an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Monte Vista Avenue, according to police documents. Authorities said the victim was allegedly “party hopping” to celebrate her recent release from juvenile detention.