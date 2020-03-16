City of Alamogordo shuts down municipal court as virus precaution

New Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- Officials with the city of Alamogordo said Monday they were shutting down municipal court effective immediately as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

All arraignments and trials were being postponed until later dates. Officials said those individuals with pending cases would receive an updated summons by mail.

No timetable was set for the court to reopen, but officials said a public announcement would be made when court operations resume.

Alamogordo's decision to close local courts came on the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court cancelled hearings for all of its remaining cases this month out of virus precaution.