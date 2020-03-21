Lt. governor of New Mexico under self-quarantine, urges people to follow virus test instructions

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- With the number of confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in New Mexico growing to 43 including Dona Ana County's first case, the state has stepped up testing by adding new drive-thru screenings in Las Cruces.

Lt. Governor of New Mexico Howie Morales, who is under self quarantine after returning from Washington D.C. for a work trip, told ABC-7 that people need to follow instructions for coronavirus testing and treatment.

"We want to discourage people from going right to the doctor or the hospital," said Morales. "First, call the hotline and share the symptoms and they will give you further directions on what needs to be done to get that testing done."

The New Mexico Department of Health hotline number is 855-600-3453.

Las Cruces held it's first drive-thru screening for coronavirus on Friday and the daily test supply ran out in two hours. Additional screenings were set for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

"We are going to continue to have those tests available, we that we can to continue to stop the spread of this virus and we continually ask people to please stay home because now, with that first confirmed case out of Dona Ana County, it really does sink in a little bit more," said Morales.

Morales told ABC-7 that people need to realize the importance of social distancing so the virus doesn't continue to spread.

"We are going to stay vigilant, we are going to be aggressive and I think in many areas, the state of New Mexico has been a leader in making sure that we are not going to take anything for granted," said Morales.