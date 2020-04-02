‘Even under quarantine there’s ways we can show kindness to each other’: Community cupboard set up in Las Curces

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An act of kindness goes a long way, especially during these trying times. Which is why one Las Cruces woman is taking kindness to the next level, setting up free cupboard outside her home to help those who need it most.

“I was just thinking what could I do right now where I’m at,” said Amy Whipple. She and her husband built what they're calling a "community cupboard" outside their own in south-central Las Cruces.

On the busy intersection of Boutz Road and Chaparro Street, sits a large sign that reads "Show Kindness." Above it, the cupboard, full of food, water and books.

Whipple told ABC-7 she's a caregiver for people in her neighborhood who are at risk of catching Covid-19. Instead of going to their houses too often, she helped create the cupboard to help those who need items from it most.

"If you need something take something take something if you have something give something,” Whipple said. "This neighborhood especially, we’re in a lower income area. There are so many people who are out of work right now and I was just worried about families like mine who might be struggling or just trying to make ends meat."

Whipple and he husband hope to build more cupboards in the Las Cruces area and hopefully have inspired others to build one in their neighborhood.

"Even under quarantine theres ways that we can show kindness to each other," Whipple said.