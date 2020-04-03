Watch LIVE: New Mexico’s governor says virus death toll grows to 10; 1 new Doña Ana County infection

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced at a remote news conference Friday afternoon that the state has recorded three additional coronavirus deaths, raising the death toll to 10 in New Mexico.

The governor said New Mexico's demographics, with an aging population, pose a challenge which will require the state to work all the harder to contain the virus.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases across New Mexico rose by 93 on Friday to 496, with one new infection reported in Doña Ana County - which now has a total of 22.

Friday's news conference came amid word from the governor's office of plans to release some nonviolent inmates to reduce risk of a virus outbreak in the state's prisons and jails.

The Santa Fe New Mexican quoted a spokesman for the governor as saying she was working on a formal plan to be unveiled soon.

“The governor wants to find a way to get it done, and it will be done,” spokesman Tripp Stelnicki told the newspaper.