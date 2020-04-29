Over 350 essential employees screened in latest drive-thru virus testing in Las Cruces

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The New Mexico Department of Health had over 350 'essential employees' arrive to be screened during the most recent round of drive-thru screening that has been offered in Las Cruces.

From 7 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, dozens of first-responders, health care workers and government employees got checked out.

Health department officials have also pointed out that essential employees should make it a priority to get checked, even if they feel fine and have not been showing symptoms.

“They should just go ahead and get tested," said David Morgan from the New Mexico Department of Health. "You do not have to have symptoms to be tested because some carriers have shown to be a-symptomatic.”

The samples are being sent to lab facilities in Albuquerque, with test results returning in about 5 to 7 days.