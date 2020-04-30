Watch LIVE: New Mexico virus order extended – but with changes, Dona Ana County has 13 new cases

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham held a news conference Thursday afternoon to officially announce her decision to extend the state's stay-at-home order related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor's current order was set to expire Thursday, but she extended it until May 15. However, Lujan Grisham did amend her directives effective on Friday as follows:

Non-essential retailers can offer curb-side pickup

State parks will open on a modified basis, but no camping

Pet services, including grooming, boarding and veterinarians can operate

Golf courses can open for golf only, no dining or retail allowed

Gun stores may operate by appointment only for background checks

Still CLOSED: Malls, gyms, salons, theaters, casinos, bars and restaurants (except for takeout/delivery)

Stay-at-home order remains in place, mass gatherings prohibited and a 14-day quarantine continues for out-of-state travelers

"We're going to go slow, productively, proactively, steady and we're not going to be pressured by nuances in other states were going to focus on what's right for New Mexico," the governor said.

On Thursday, Lujan Grisham said the state recorded 198 new cases for a total of 3,411 confirmed infections. In Dona Ana County, there were 13 additional cases.

Eleven more New Mexicans had died, bringing the fatality count to 123. To date, only one death has occurred in the Las Cruces area.

The governor said 172 people were hospitalized across the state, with 44 of those patients needing ventilators. To date, 760 New Mexicans have recovered from the virus, she added, and 67,869 tests have occurred statewide.

Prior to the news conference, a spokesperson for Lujan Grisham explained the rationale behind her decisions.

The statement read: "In no way is the state ready to fully re-open – that would put New Mexican lives at risk and put incredible strain on our state's health care system. The governor is working around the clock to keep New Mexicans alive and get us through this public health crisis."