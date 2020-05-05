Watch LIVE at 3 PM: New Mexico’s governor gives virus update

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state officials are set to provide an update Tuesday afternoon about coronavirus efforts in New Mexico.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

There have been 4,031 virus cases reported so far in New Mexico. In Dona Ana County, there are 170 total cases — far less than in McKinley, Bernalillo, Sandoval and San Juan counties.

McKinley County, which includes the city of Gallup and is part of the Navajo Nation, accounts for three of every 10 cases statewide. Gallup is currently under lockdown until Thursday by order of the governor.