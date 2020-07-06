Doña Ana County leads state in new daily virus infections with 85 out of New Mexico’s 253 cases

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials reported an additional 253 coronavirus cases on Monday, with a third of those new infections occurring in Doña Ana County.

The statewide total of confirmed Covid-19 infections at 13,507.

Southern New Mexico's most populous county, Doña Ana, led all others in the entire state with 85 of the additional cases reported for the day. The county has now tallied 1,211 cases to date, while the death toll remained at ten.

Adjacent Otero County had two new cases for a total of 60 to date. The Otero County Prison, which has been the scene of a massive outbreak involving more than 80% of the inmate population, recorded two more virus cases Monday. There have now been 725 infections at the facility and five of the county's seven deaths.

Across the state, there were two more known deaths due to the virus reported on Monday, occurring in Bernalillo and Sandoval counties. The statewide death tally is now at 515.

Health officials said there are currently 129 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for Covid-19. That number is up by ten patients from Sunday, and it may include individuals who tested positive for the virus out of state, but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.