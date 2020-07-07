2020 Southern New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo canceled due to virus

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – The 2020 Southern New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

It had been scheduled for Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 at the Southern New Mexico Fairgrounds.

The announcement follows recent decisions by organizers of the both the New Mexico and Texas state fairs to cancel their events for this year.

"The Southern New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo has been a tradition in our community for over 50 years. We understand the disappointment of not being able to attend the rodeo, experience the thrilling rides, enjoy your favorite carnival food or see the animals and exhibits," said a statement issued by the fair's board of directors.

The statement went on to explain the reason behind the cancellation decision.

"This determination was based on the existing ban on mass gatherings and the board’s priority to ensure the safety of the thousands of people from around the region who participate in the fair each year," it said.

But board officials indicated the youth livestock show and other 4H and FFA displays associated with the fair would likely occur for judging and awards, but those would not be open to the public.