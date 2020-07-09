Watch LIVE: New Mexico’s governor holds virus briefing

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is holding a news conference to provide an update on the state's efforts to contain Covid-19.

Lujan Grisham said she will announce additions to the current public health emergency order.

Her briefing comes amid rising coronavirus cases in the state.

As of Thursday, there were 238 new cases and six additional deaths across the state. That brought total cases to 14,251 and 533 fatalities to date.

In southern New Mexico, there were 21 new cases in Doña Ana County to take its total to 1,306. In Otero County, there were two new cases for a total of 67. The Otero County Prison had one new case for a total of 727.

Both counties are trending above the state infection average, officials said.

During the governor's last briefing, she had paused reopening plans and warned that the state was at risk of moving backwards.