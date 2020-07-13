Doña Ana County leads New Mexico with 82 of day’s 264 new infections

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico reported 264 more Covid-19 cases on Monday, with Doña Ana County having the most new cases of any county in the state.

The New Mexico Department of Health said 82 of the additional cases were in Doña Ana County, the state’s second largest county which includes the Las Cruces area.

Total infections in the county have now reached 1,487 and stand at 15,291 across the state.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested. Studies also suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The case total in Doña Ana County is also likely to grow after the state Environment Department ordered Walmart over the weekend to test all 400 workers at a Las Cruces store where four employees have already tested positive.

State health leaders also confirmed three more deaths on Monday, increasing the statewide death toll to 548. None of those deaths occurred in southern New Mexico.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.