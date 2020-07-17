Doña Ana County has 36 more virus infections, 11% of new state cases

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials on Friday reported 319 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 16,456 since the virus outbreak began.

The latest figures show Doña Ana County was responsible for 11% of the new confirmed cases in the state. It added another 36 cases, bringing its total infections to date to 1,645. Also in southern New Mexico, there were 6 new cases reported in Otero County, raising its cumulative case count to 96.

State health officials also reported three additional deaths, bringing that total to 565. The latest deaths included two men in McKinley County (one in his 40s, the other in his 80s) and a San Juan County woman in her 70s. All had underlying conditions.

As of Friday, there were 166 patients hospitalized in New Mexico for virus-related illnesses. There were also 6,654 cases designated as having recovered, although research shows some recovered persons can still have long-term health issues can stemming from the virus.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.