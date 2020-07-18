Doña Ana, Otero counties account for half of New Mexico’s latest coronavirus deaths

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Southern New Mexico accounted for two of the state's four new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, health officials said, as the statewide death toll grew to 569.

The victims included a Doña Ana County woman in her 90s who was a resident at one of eleven southern New Mexico nursing homes to suffer infection outbreaks during the pandemic; the resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces had been hospitalized prior to her death.

The other southern New Mexico victim was an Otero County woman in her 80s. She too had been hospitalized with underlying conditions prior to her death.

It was also another day with nearly 300 additional cases reported across the state, almost 50 of those occurring in Doña Ana County. The county's 46 cases accounted for 15% of New Mexico's total new infections.

In Otero County, three more cases among county residents and two more cases involving inmates at the Otero County Prison also contributed to the state's 280 daily new infection total.

The cumulative case counts on Saturday rose to 16,736 in New Mexico, with 1,688 for Doña Ana County while Otero County hit the 100 mark among residents. Meantime, there are now 737 infections at the Otero County Prison, whose cases are tallied separately from the county's non-inmate cases; well more than 80% of the prison's population has tested positive to date.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.