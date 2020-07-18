‘It’s antiquated’: Doña Ana County to eliminate undersheriff position

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Later this year, Doña Ana County will eliminate the position of undersheriff, the sheriff confirmed to ABC-7.

"It was just not a position that really meets the 21st century," Sheriff Kim Stewart told ABC-7.

Undersheriff Jaime Quezada's last day will be September 30th, the sheriff confirmed. He told ABC-7 his salary is $86,000 a year.

"I do believe it's antiquated," the sheriff said. "It was apparent that if the sheriff was present, there's really no job for the undersheriff and vice versa."

Sheriff Stewart said she hopes to use the money from that position to create two new command staff roles, although she said commissioners have made "no promises" to her department.

"We're in a severe budget scenario statewide," Sheriff Stewart said. "Of course, that trickles down to us and I opted... to vacate that position."

When reached by phone Saturday night, Undersheriff Quezada declined to comment.