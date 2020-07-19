With 241 more cases, New Mexico inches closer to 17k total; Dona Ana has 30 new cases to top 1,700

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials on Sunday reported an additional 241 Covid-19 cases, bringing the statewide total close to 17,000 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The latest figures show Doña Ana County added another 30 confirmed cases, taking the county's pandemic total to 1,717. Neighboring Otero County saw two new cases for a cumulative count of 102.

State health officials also reported two more deaths among New Mexicans, bringing that total to 571. The latest deaths include a McKinley County man and an Eddy County man, both in the their 50s, who had underlying conditions.

Doña Ana and Otero counties posted no new deaths after each had recorded one on Saturday. Their death tallies stand at 13 and 10, respectively.

As of Sunday, there were 161 patients hospitalized in New Mexico for Covid-19. However, in addition to New Mexicans that patient number may also include residents of Arizona who have been transferred to New Mexico hospitals for treatment.

Health leaders said Sunday there have now been 6,764 virus recoveries across the state, but it's important to note that researchers indicate some recovered persons can still have long-term health issues stemming from contracting the virus.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary slightly from what's reported by the state health department.