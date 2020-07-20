NMSU administrator rallies support to help Navajo Nation community hit hard by virus

New Mexico

CROWNPOINT, New Mexico -- A top administrator at New Mexico State University's American Indian Program is rallying help from around the Borderland and beyond to help a community in need that is currently struggling in rural New Mexico.

The Navajo Nation community of Crownpoint is located five hours from Las Cruces and despite a population of under 3,000, has found itself especially hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Access to food and supplies that were already limited have been further strained by the virus.

“In the Crownpoint area there is only one small convenience store," said NMSU American Indian Program Director Michael Ray. "As we have see there has been a lot of supply chain that cannot keep up with demand.”

This has triggered a rallying cry for Aggies to take care of their fellow Aggies with some good work already having been done but much more to go.

“So far we have put together 500 meal boxes at a cost of around $20,000," said Ray. "However, much of the population still has other needs as access to even basic things like clean and running water is not guaranteed in that community."

Medical facilities are also few and few between for Crownpoint residents during these crucial months.

“There is a small clinic in Crownpoint that is able to do smaller stuff but the larger ones where if there is inpatient you’d have to go to Farmington or Gallup," Ray said.

Ray said this time around, they are specifically looking for donations of adult diapers for both men and women, flushable wipes, Gatorade, Pedialyte, disinfectant wipes and sprays.

Monetary donations can be made here to Michael Ray’s GoFundMe campaign.